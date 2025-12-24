Mohd Yaseen passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 24, 2025 21:05 IST2025-12-24T21:05:03+5:302025-12-24T21:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammed Yaseen Mohammed Sahab, a resident of the Asifiya Colony, died after a brief illness on Tuesday. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammed Yaseen Mohammed Sahab, a resident of the Asifiya Colony, died after a brief illness on Tuesday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid last night while burial took place at Panch Kuwan Qabrastan.
He leaves behind wife, two sons, three daughters and an extended family. Yaseen was a retired employee from Chhatrapati Sambhaijagar Municipal Corporation.Open in app