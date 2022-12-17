Moinul-Uloom School to celebrate diamond jubilee

Aurangabad: Moinul-Uloom School will start the diamond jubilee celebration of its foundation on December 20.

The school was established in 1962 by Aurangabad Silk Mills Education Society (ASMES) with 59 students and two teachers. ASMES secretary Zia Ahmed Khan in a press release on Saturday said the school today had 6,000 students, and more than 100 teachers with a huge campus, comprising a playground, three-story school building.

Joint secretary Najam Khan offers courses in robotics, computer and dressing designing.

The school will organise various co-curricular activities including handwriting, elocution, baitbaazi and quiz competition, science, craft and books exhibitions, canteen day and special seminar for parents as part of celebrations. Treasurer Ubaid Ullah Khan, member Rashed Ali Khan, headmaster (high school and junior college) Dr Shahzad Khan and headmaster (primary school) and Ajaz Ahmed were present at the media briefing.