‘Morality is Freedom’ campaign concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The month-long ‘Morality is Freedom’ campaign organised by the Women's Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) concluded in a programme held at Imperial Lawns on Sunday.

The month-long event, celebrated as "Convention Day," brought together prominent speakers and enthusiastic participants to highlight the role of morality in personal and societal transformation.

City Organizer of JIH Salman Mukarram emphasised how adherence to moral principles laid out in Islam can strengthen the marital bond, foster mutual respect, and ensure harmony within the family structure. Zameer Quadri (Vice President, JIH) talked about how applying Islamic teachings can lead to the moral upliftment of society.

Fahimunnissa (Campaign, convener) and Shaista Quadri (city Organiser, Women’s Wing), Bushra Nahid, Shaista Mirza, Sadaf Afshan and others made efforts for the success of the event.

The valedictory program featured a drama performed by junior members of Girls Islamic Organization and Children Islamic Organisation, depicting the moral teachings of Islam in a captivating manner. Mehvisjh Fatema Madni and Ayesha Siddiqa Madni presented Islamic songs.