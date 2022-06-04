Morning flight for Delhi from July

Aurangabad, June 4:

The city passengers will get a morning flight for Delhi from Chikalthana Airport from July. Indigo Airlines will operate this Delhi flight from July 2, three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, informed the chairman of Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari.

The flight will fly from Delhi at 7.40 am and will arrived in Aurangabad at 9.30 am and fly from Chikalthana Airport at 10 am reaching Delhi at 11.50 am.