Morning flight to Hyderabad started
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 13, 2025 20:05 IST2025-10-13T20:05:09+5:302025-10-13T20:05:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The private airliner IndiGo has decided to reinstate its morning flight Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad from October 13 to 25. The flight will be operated on a daily basis during the festive period.
As per the schedule, the flight will leave Hyderabad at 6.20 am and arrive in the city at 7.50 am. After a brief halt, the flight will leave the city airport at 8.10 am and reach Hyderabad at 9.40 am.