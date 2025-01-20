Morning walkers & athletes facing problems due to potholes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The morning walkers and athletes practising around the regional centre of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus are facing difficulties in running due to potholes on the road.

It may be noted that the roads leading to each department in the university premises were constructed with cement and asphalt. Due to this, citizens come from all corners of the city in the early morning to run and walk on the roads as the Bamu campus is an oxygen hub.

Similarly, athletes from all corners of the country come to the regional centre of 'SAI' on the university premises for practice. The athletes come out of 'SAI' for running practice. However, the road from the 'SAI' centre to the university auditorium is very bad.

Therefore, athletes have to face difficulties while running on it. The athletes and morning walkers demanded to repair the road.