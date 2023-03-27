MoRTH implements 15-year-old vehicles scrap policy from April 1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has raised an alert instructing the government offices to scrap their 15-year-old vehicles as early as possible. There are 4,000 old vehicles in the state including 283 from the district during the primary survey. It may be noted that the union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), to curb the growing pollution and provide vehicle safety, has decided to implement the new scrap policy from April 1, 2023. The policy aims to ensure that no old vehicles should ply on road. Hence the old vehicles of various government offices will be scrapped on priority.

As per the policy, the 15-year-old transport vehicle and the 20-year-old non-transport vehicle will not qualify for procuring the fitness test. It will be directly sent for scrapping. As of today, the policy is applicable to government vehicles only. Accordingly, the state government has created a web portal to implement the policy and the department-wise list of old vehicles. The old vehicles will be auctioned online before scrapping them.

283 vehicles in city

There are 283 old vehicles of 36 various government offices in the district that are eligible for scrapping. The process has been initiated to dumb these old vehicles before March 31. The necessary information about each along with its photographs in 360 degrees has been uploaded on the portal.

It has been observed that there are a few government offices which had not released their vehicles for scrapping and continued using them the new vehicles arrived in their office garages. The government offices will have to submit the certificate of old vehicles to be scrapped with the RTO.

Implementing policy

The in charge Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole said, “The process to scrap 283 vehicles (15-year-old) from various government departments in the district has been implemented. Meanwhile, the government offices which are having old office vehicles in their garages should inform the RTO immediately.”