Mother appears at police station in orphanage baby selling case

Two-and-a-half-month-old baby selling case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking development, the mother of a two-and-a-half-month-old baby, who was being sold for Rs 5 lakh by an orphanage in the city appeared at the Jawaharnagar police station on Wednesday.

The mother, whose husband had passed away prior to the child's birth, confessed to the police that she had handed over the baby, to the orphanage after his birth on April 2. The investigation led the police to Dilip Srihari Raut, the director of Jijamata Balak Ashram in Shivshankar Colony, and his wife Savita, who had allegedly hired a businessman to facilitate the sale of the baby. The newborn was sold directly to another couple who had offered an advance payment of Rs 10,000.

Following the revelations, the Bharosa cell inspector, Amrapali Taide, along with PSI Anita Fasate and Jyoti Gat, coordinated with inspector Venkatesh Kendre to conduct a raid. During the operation, the baby was successfully rescued, along with the couple who intended to purchase the child.

During her two-hour testimony at the police station, the mother revealed the details that she was in a live-in relationship after her husband's death in Shirdi and became pregnant. She then decided to give the baby up for adoption. The police conducted further questioning to gather additional information. Additionally, authorities have stated their intention to contact the women and child welfare department and social welfare department, seeking information about the orphanage involved in the case.