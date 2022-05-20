Mother - daughter end life by hanging

Aurangabad, May 20:

A 47 years old woman and her 27 years old daughter committed suicide by hanging themselves at Palshi in Sillod tehsil. The incident came to light on Friday. The deceased have been identified as (47, Sunita Bharat Sable) and her daughter Jagruti Anil Dangode (27, Chikalthana, Aurangabad). Sunita was a widow. Jagruti was four months pregnant and has a 2.5 years old daughter named Rajkanya. In the suicide note found at the spot, Jagruti mentioned that her husband used to torture her for money. Hence, the three of them are committing suicide. Before hanging themselves, they hanged Rajkanya, but she was slipped as the rope broke. However, both the mother-daughter duo died. A case of accidental deaths have been registered with Sillod rural police station. The incident came to light on Friday morning, when Rajkanya came out of the house with a rope hanging around her neck. When the neighbours looked inside they found mother and daughter hanging.