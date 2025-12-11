Mother passes away six hours after son’s death in Karanjgaon, Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Karanjgaon, Vaijapur tehsil, a 90-year-old mother passed away just six hours after her son died of a heart attack early Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Bhausaheb Gande (65) and his mother Laxmibai Gande (90). Bhausaheb, a farmer residing in the Gande settlement of Karanjgaon with his mother, wife, son, and daughter, had been suffering from hemiplegia for the past five years. His family cared for him diligently. At around 5 am on Wednesday, he suffered a sudden severe heart attack and died, leaving the family in deep grief. The shock of her son’s death affected 90-year-old Laxmibai, who passed away herself at 11.45 am. The simultaneous death of mother and son has left the Gande family devastated. Laxmibai is survived by four children, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.