Motorcycle catches fire at police petrol pump

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

A motorcycle caught fire at the police petrol pump near the rural superintendent of police office on Wednesday afternoon. However the quick action by the pump employees averted a major accident.

According to the information, a youth filled the petrol in his two-wheeler (MH-20-BS-0248). But as soon as he tried to start his motorcycle, it caught fire due to a short circuit. The youth left the motorcycle and ran away. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, pump manager S Kadam, and other employees immediately extinguished the fire with the fire extinguisher on the pump. A large crowd of spectators had gathered in the petrol pump area.