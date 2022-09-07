Motorcycle catches fire at police petrol pump
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-09-07T22:45:02+5:30 2022-09-07T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sep 7: A motorcycle caught fire at the police petrol pump near the rural superintendent of police office ...
A motorcycle caught fire at the police petrol pump near the rural superintendent of police office on Wednesday afternoon. However the quick action by the pump employees averted a major accident.
According to the information, a youth filled the petrol in his two-wheeler (MH-20-BS-0248). But as soon as he tried to start his motorcycle, it caught fire due to a short circuit. The youth left the motorcycle and ran away. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, pump manager S Kadam, and other employees immediately extinguished the fire with the fire extinguisher on the pump. A large crowd of spectators had gathered in the petrol pump area.