Motorcycle rider killed in accident

Aurangabad:

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot after getting hit from behind by a speeding car. The accident took place near Kerhala Phata on Aurangabad-Jalgaon road on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Shriram Badak (60,Palshi).

According to police, Badak was riding his motorcycle (MH-20-DN-6582) from Palshi to Aland when a speeding car (MH-20-JE-4442) hit his motorcycle from behind. Badak died on the spot. The Sillod rural police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital. A case has been registered in the Sillod police station.