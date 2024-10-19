Motorcyclist attacks businessman and mother with chemical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unknown motorcyclist threw a corrosive substance on a businessman and his elderly mother on their way to the hospital, leaving the mother severely injured.

Sheikh Mohsin Abdul Majid (35 Naregaon) was taking his mother and niece to the hospital on Tuesday at 10 am. When passing a petrol pump on a motorcycle, a motorcyclist threw a chemical on them. Mohsin was injured on his cheek, and the chemical caused serious injuries to his mother's face and eyes. Local residents took Mohsin and his mother to the hospital. After Mohsin's condition improved, he gave a statement to the police.A case was registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station on Friday. PSI Jagannath Menkudale is conducting further investigations.