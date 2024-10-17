Motorcyclist crushed in container crash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 46-year-old man died after being crushed under cotton bales when a speeding container collided with the motorcycle he was on incident occurred at the Sajapur Chowk on Thursday around 2pm.

Laxman Mahadu Gawli (46) from Asegaon died after a container hit his motorcycle. Swapnil Anil Jadhav, to purchase religious items for a temple at their farm. After shopping in the Sajapur area, they were on their way home to Asegaon. His nephew, Swapnil Jadhav, was thrown clear and survived.While crossing the road at Sajapur Chowk, the motorcycle was hit by a container (NL01, AJ0626) coming from Lasur, heading toward AS Club. The container overturned, trapping Gawli under cotton bales. Locals freed him, but he died at the hospital. Gawli, survived by his wife and two married daughters, is mourned by the village. Police arrested container driver Munnilal Kevat (26) from Bihar after the accident. He was transporting cotton bales from Surat to Tamil Nadu. The case is registered at MIDC Waluj police station, and PSI Arun Ugle is investigating.

Photo caption: The container overturned at Sajapur Chowk after hitting the motorcycle, crushing the rider beneath the cotton bales.

Photo number: Laxman Gawli (deceased)