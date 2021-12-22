Motorcyclist killed in accident

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

A motorcyclist died after a dash to his motorcycle by an unidentified vehicle on Vihamandva - Chaudhala Road on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Valmik Rakhmaji Naikwade 937, Bhamberi, Ambad, Jalna).

The residents on Tuesday at around 7 pm, found a motorcyclist in an unconscious condition on Vihamandva - Chaudhala Road. They immediately admitted him to Vihamandva primary health centre. Medical officer Yadav Sonkamble gave him first and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment. The last rites were performed on him at Bhamberi on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered in Pachod police station.