MoU signed between MAGIC and MACCIA to boost startup ecosystem

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in the presence of union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Saturday to create new entrepreneurs and boost the startup ecosystem in the state.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together to promote grassroots innovation in the state, create women entrepreneurs and empower MSMEs, said Lalit Gandhi, president, MACCIA and Ashish Garde, director, Magic. Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said, we will work together to create entrepreneurs in every district of the state. A large platform has been made available for entrepreneurs in the Marathwada region. This has created a very conducive environment for startups in Aurangabad and the region, he said, adding that both the organizations would work together for its growth. MAGIC has been working for the last 7 years to create innovative innovations and a comprehensive startup ecosystem, said Garde. Magic has become one of the leading incubation centers in a short span of time. As per the recent Economic Survey, Maharashtra is leading in startups in the country, accounting for 20 per cent of the total startups in the country. Many new entrepreneurs are coming forward from Aurangabad after Mumbai and Pune. Many organizations are working to create job-oriented entrepreneurs instead of job seeking youths in every district. Chairman Ashish Pednekar, Santosh Mandlecha, Meenal Mohadikar, Shantanu Bhadkamkar, Prakash Avde, Umesh Dashrathe, Ravindra Gangve and others were present.