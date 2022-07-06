MoU to provide employment to women through skill development

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and Ruma Devi Foundation

Aurangabad, July 6:

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) and Ruma Devi Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of providing women in Maharashtra with new skills for their livelihood, expanding their craftsmanship and training them to learn new types of art and become self-reliant. The MoU was signed in Mumbai recently.

MACCIA and Ruma Devi Foundation will make efforts to support the entrepreneurship of women artisans in the State and provide opportunities for a wider market for their products. Skill development training, information on business opportunities available in each district, State and Central government schemes will be provided to the women through the joint initiative, said Sangeeta Patil, chairperson, women entrepreneurs committee.

Ruma Devi was felicitated by Maccia president Lalit Gandhi. Board chairman Ashish Pednekar, vice president Karunakar Shetty, foundation's Vikram Singh, youth committee chairman Sandeep Bhandari, PR and corporate communications committee chairman Ashish Garde, women's committee joint chairperson Kavita Deshmukh and others were present on the occasion.