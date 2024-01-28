Movie based on Pachola novel selected for Haryana International Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The film Pachola, an adaptation of the much-loved Pachola novel by Principal R R Borade, has been selected for the Haryana International Film Festival.

It was a dream to produce a full-length film in Marathwada without any professional or technical help. Students and faculty of MGM University's School of Film Arts have achieved this production. Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam said that this film was selected in many festivals and it was liked by the audience and critics.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that with the latest technology and talented mentors available at MGM's School of Film Arts, students can do justice to their abilities. He said he believes that due to the selection of Pachola for the Haryana International Film Festival, the enthusiasm of the students increased and they would give their best and continue to work in the field of film. “It is very satisfying to have a film based on the Pachola novel' selected in many important film festivals,” said director Shiv Kadam.