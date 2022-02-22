MP Jaleel demands high-level probe in ZP’s fund utilisation

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded a high-level probe in fund utilisation of Zilla Parishad (ZP) for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. MP Jaleel tweeted about demanding a 5 per cent bribe by Construction Committee chairman Balande for giving development fund.

A written complaint sent to the chief minister stated that money is being collected from contractors and public representatives for giving development funds to different areas. The State Government provides development fund ZP. He said that it was known to all that ZP officers assist those elements.

“Chairman of the Construction Committee too demanded percentage from me. The high-level enquiry of ZP fund provided to utilise for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. The action should be taken against those who are demanding money and those assisting them,” he said.

The MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen submitted a letter to the ZP Chief Executive Officer seeking details of fund utilisation.

When the CEO Nilesh Gatne was asked about the corruption allegation on the Construction Committee chairman, he replied that he did not have the power to take action against the chairman after the allegation by MP.

“We can take action if there is an allegation on an administrative officer. Various subject committees of ZP, its standing committee and general body meeting are sovereign. The committees' chairmen have powers to plan ZP fund utilisation. The committees' development works proposal received under different account heads, get administrative approval on an equal basis. The works should be done on a priority basis,” he added.