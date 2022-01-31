MP Jaleel warns to ransack wine shops

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel warned of vandalising wine shops if given permission to sell wine in the city.

The State Government decided to allow the selling of wine at supermarkets and grocery stores in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, AIMIM MP Jaleel strongly criticised the decision. He said that not a single shop would be allowed to open in Aurangabad and if anyone opens, it would be ransacked.

Jaleel said that farmers have cows and buffaloes, why not their milk should be kept at each shop for the sale. The MP feared that the coming generation would become addicted because of wine.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has not begun in the city. Around 80,518 citizens applied in 2016 for houses under the scheme.