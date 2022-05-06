MP organises Job Fair

Aurangabad, May 6:

The MP Imtiaz Jaleel has organised a Job Fair, for the educated unemployeds, at his office, near district collectorate, enroute Delhi Gate, between 12 noon to 4 pm on May 7.

According to press release, “ The candidates who have passed 10th, 12th, ITI or Diploma (Apprentincship) or has done graduation (in any stream) and falls in the age group of 18 to 32 years are eligible for the interview.The desirous candidates should appear for the on-the-spot interview with the Bio data and documents.The selection of competent candidates will be made by reputed companies of the city.

The pay package will between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 against working hours of eight hours.The companies will also provide transport service to the selected candidates (if required).