MP Owaisi holds padyatra amid tight police security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi took out a padyatra on Thursday from Champa Chowk to Buddi Lane to campaign for party candidates. The march was held between 11 am and 1 pm and was conducted under heavy police security. Owaisi was welcomed by citizens at various squares and circles along the route.

Earlier, on Wednesday, tensions had flared between AIMIM and Congress workers in the Jinsi area. In view of this, the police denied permission for the padyatra to pass through that locality but deployed a large police force to ensure law and order during the foot march.

With only five days remaining for the municipal corporation elections, leaders of all political parties have intensified their campaigns. Owaisi addressed a public meeting at Aam Khas Maidan on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, a padyatra was initially planned from Baijipura to Buddi Lane. However, Baijipura, Nawabpura and Jinsi are sensitive areas, and there was a possibility of renewed clashes between Congress and AIMIM supporters.

Considering the potential risk, the police requested AIMIM to commence the padyatra from Champa Chowk instead. Accordingly, the march began at 11 am. A security cordon was created around Owaisi with thick ropes on all sides. A human chain was also formed around MP Imtiaz Jaleel as the procession moved slowly ahead. Plain clothes police personnel were deployed around both leaders.

The padyatra proceeded via Shah Bazaar, Chelipura and Lota Karanja, and reached the Buddi Lane area. It concluded in front of the party office near Aam Khas. Candidates from various prabhags participated in the march along with their supporters.