MP urge govt to cast voting on renaming Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

The MP Imtiaz Jaleel underlined that Shiv Sena, an alliance partner, in the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government approved the proposal of renaming Aurangabad. It had imposed the issue upon the citizens, who are not least bothered about it. The state government should conduct voting on the issue like it had done to decide on the closure of the liquor shops, he stressed.

While addressing the newsmen at a press conference, the MP said,” After approval by the former CM, Uddhav Thackeray, people from various faiths had sent messages to me

saying ‘no to the renaming of the city’. The major impact of renaming will be on the tourism sector and industrial sector. The name Aurangabad is nothing to do with Aurangzeb.

Shiv Sena and BJP, for the past three decades, are using the issue to polarise society as per their convenience. Many changes have to be made on the world level in connection with the renaming of the city. It will have to spend Rs 1,000 crore. Hence the government should conduct voting on the issue. I will go by the decision of the majority.”

“NCP supremo Sharad Pawar pleaded innocence in connection with the renaming issue while speaking to media in the city yesterday. This is ridiculous. When the local NCP leaders apprised Pawar about the effect on NCP then Sharad Pawar started on mission damage control. Besides, the way two former cabinet ministers of the Congress party in the past MVA government are mentioning the issue, depicts that they are going to join BJP, said the MP.

Some of the new channels have started calling Sambhajinagar. Instead of journalism, I feel they should join politics. The minds of journalists have been impacted by the ideology of BJP and RSS, he said.

Big Morcha on July 12

The MP has appealed to the citizens to attend the morcha scheduled to take out tomorrow (July 12) at 2 pm. The morcha is being taken out by Namantar Virodhi Kruti Samiti from Bhadkal Gate to Aam Khas Maidan. Barring Shiv Sena and BJP, the leaders and activists of all political parties are going to participate in the agitation to voice against the issue.