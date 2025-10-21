MPCB: Local firecrackers safe, precautions needed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) tested firecrackers sold locally and found them compliant with safety norms.

Among the loudest were ladi (98 dB) and bomb (96 dB), both below the permissible limit of 125 dB. Some crackers lacked noise and chemical information, prompting official objections. MPCB warned citizens to burst crackers in open spaces, away from crowds, vehicles, hospitals, and flammable materials. MPCB official urged caution to prevent accidents, respiratory issues, and hearing damage.