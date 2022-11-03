MPCC chief recalls how 'Englishmen' bow down due to Dandi March

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) led by Rahul Gandhi is in the interest of our country. It aims at creating harmony between people belonging to different faiths and religions rather than thinking of what Congress will gain through it. The rally is ideated to attract the attention of the nation towards the ongoing burning issues.” He also reminded of how the 'Englishmen' bowed down before Mahatma Gandhi when he took out the Dandi March.

Patole was speaking to media persons on Thursday evening. Later on, he addressed the Congressmen at Gandhi Bhavan and reviewed the preparations for the foot march.

Speaking to the media, the MPCC chief further said, “The rally has received a good response in South India. I am hopeful that the response to it from Maharashtra will be more than it. All the anti-BJP persons, leaders and others are welcome to participate in the rally. The yatra is not being taken out by holding any party's flag. Right from the communists till the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray have been invited to participate in it.”

Patole also made critical comments on the BJP government in the Centre and Shinde-Fadnavis-led state government.

He claimed that Diwali was sweet for the government and the contractor, although the poor beneficiaries missed the sweetness in the kit offered by the state government as a part of the Diwali celebration. He alleged that BJP is running the nation by outsourcing or selling 23 various projects and schemes.

In reply to a question, Patole said, “Shiv Sena is not our natural friend. We had come together under special circumstances.” The statement also hinted at the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

