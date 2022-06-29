MPM IV sem students given question paper based on III sem syllabus

Aurangabad, June 29:

Students of the fourth semester of Master of Personnel Management (MPM) were shocked to get a question paper based on the syllabus of the third semester. Pro-vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Shyam Shirsath said that they have not received any complaint about it.

The MPM course students of Radhai College reached Deogiri College Centre in the second shift on Wednesday to take ‘Labour Law’ subject paper. The examinees said that they were shocked to get a question paper based on the third-semester syllabus.

They said that the previous three papers were conducted smoothly. “We attempted today’s 80 marks question paper fearing failure. The questions should have been based on the studied subject,” they said. However, the students have not complained to the university yet.