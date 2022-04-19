MPs, MLAs absent for task force meeting

Aurangabad, April 18:

As the corona impact in the district has reduced considerably, the people’s representatives gave a lukewarm response to the meeting of the corona task force organised by district collector Sunil Chavan on Monday. Barring MLC Ambadas Danve, all the MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the district were absent for the meeting. It was cleared that although the government has directed the administration to increase corona vaccination in the district, the people’s representatives are not serious about it.

The meetings of the task force were held regularly during the first and second corona waves. The situation has changed as the situation is under control and hence the preferences of the people has also changed.

MLC Danve, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, ZP CEO Nilesh Gatane, additional district collector Anant Gavhane, AMC assistant commissioner B B Nemane, district deputy collector Mandar Vaidya, deputy district collector Sangeeta Sanap, Sangeeta Chavan, SDM Janardan Vidhate, Swapnil More, AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr Varsha Rote, DHO Sudhakar Shelke and others were present.

Chavan said that vaccination is being implemented in city and rural areas with the help corporators, sarpanchs and others. The vaccination will be completed before April 30. Decision was taken in the meeting to increase the rate of vaccination by implementing special vaccination drives for the age group between 12 and 18 at schools, residential localities and villages.