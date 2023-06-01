MPSC to conduct prelims for civil services on June 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 15,349 aspirants from the district will be taking Civil Services Common Preliminary Examination 2023 conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on June 4.

The district administration has shortlisted 47 centres (schools/colleges) for the exam scheduled to be held in two sessions - 11 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm - on Sunday. The administration concerned has deployed 1,629 officers and personnel on duty at these centres.

The MPSC has released the admit cards (hall tickets) to all the aspirants. Meanwhile, the aspirants will have to produce one identity proof (Aadhar Card, Voters ID Card, Passport, Pan Card, Smart Card or Driving License) to gain entry at the allotted centre half an hour before the scheduled exam timing. The late-comers will not be allowed entry at any cost, stated the press release.

Entry with a digital diary, microphone, mobile, Bluetooth, cameraphone or any other device transmitting messages or electronic gadgets will not be allowed. These items will have to be kept outside the main entrance of the centre at their own risk. If the gadget is detected inside the centre, the administration would initiate criminal as well as administrative actions, apart from banning entry in the examinations conducted by MPSC hereafter.

MPSC will deploy the invigilators at each centre. The district collector will monitor the situation through invigilators.