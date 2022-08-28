MSEDCL awarded for excellent work in Akshay Urja sector

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Ministry of New and Renewable Engergy, Government of India and Association of Renewable Energy Agency of States (AREAS) has conferred two awards on Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for excellent work in the field of Akshay Urja.

MSEDCL received two awards in the categories including establishing maximum roof top solar energy units by March 31, 2022 and connecting maximum roof top solar energy units during 2021-2022 in a function organised at Kochin, Kerala recently.

The awards were presented by minister of state for renewable energy, chemicals and fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba. MSEDCL director (projects) Prasad Reshme and director (commercial) Dr Murhari Kele received the awards.

The nodal agency for Maharashtra ‘Mahaurja’ received two awards for maximum biomas power establishment capacity and establishing maximum plants. Additional director Suraj Waghmare received the award.

MSEDCL president and managing director Vijay Singhal and Mahapareshan president and MD Dinesh Waghmare congratulated the officers and employees for receiving the awards.