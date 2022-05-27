MSEDCL bill payment centres open on May 28-29

Aurangabad, May 27:

To make it easier for consumers to pay their electricity bills, all the electricity bill payment centres of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in Aurangabad and Jalna districts will be open on May 28 and May 29. In addition, MSEDCL has made it possible for customers to pay their current and outstanding electricity bills through digital payments.

Apart from the bill payment centres, bill payment and all other facilities are available on MSEDCL's mobile app. The electricity bill can be paid safely and easily through net banking, debit or credit card by mentioning only the 12 digit customer number on the website www.mahadiscom.in. Apart from this, there is a facility to pay the electricity bill online using various payment wallets. Also, by scanning the QR code given on the electricity bill, it is easy to go directly to the payment gateway and pay the electricity bill. MSEDCL has appealed to pay the current and outstanding electricity bills for uninterrupted power service.