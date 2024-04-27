MSEDCL bows to hunger strike by entrepreneur

Massia and other entrepreneurs join the agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Incensed by recurring power cuts, a small entrepreneur in Waluj resorted to a hunger strike on Saturday to pressure MSEDCL. The protest escalated when the local entrepreneurs joined the agitation forcing the officials to act swiftly and streamline the power supply.

Sunil Bharate, a small entrepreneur, initiated the hunger strike after the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) staff failed to address his repeated pleas for restoring power supply to his company.

Bharate's action sparked support from fellow entrepreneurs Narendrasingh Yadav, Sandeep Fasle, Dilip Kale, and Santosh Navgire. Additionally, Massia president Anil Patil, Prahlad Gaikwad, and Anand Patil joined the protest, putting pressure on MSEDCL officials.

Faced with the growing agitation, officials scrambled to resolve the issue. By 11 am, they identified and rectified a technical fault, restoring power supply to Bharate's business.