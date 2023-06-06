MSEDCL committed to resolving problems of industrialists: JMD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) acknowledges that industrial consumers play a big role in the development of the power entity. Hence it is always ready to solve the problems of entrepreneurs. Hence their power supply-related problems and other issues will be resolved, soon, stressed the MSEDCL joint managing director (Aurangabad Region) Dr Mangesh Gondavale while addressing a function organised to felicitate the High Tension (HT) consumers of Aurangabad and Jalna on the occasion of MSEDCL’s anniversary.

Gondavale jotted down the issues including power woes faced by the industrialists and assured them of finding a solution to their local issues with immediate effect and also take follow up with the corporate office and government on policy issues.

MSEDCL’s power plan

The JMD further said,” The MSEDCL has devised a plan to meet the growing power demand in Aurangabad and Jalna districts in the next decade. The task of strengthening infrastructure is underway. The issues of HT consumers will also be resolved through discussion with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL)."

The industrialists and key company officials feted on the occasion include Bhagyalakshmi Rolling’s Nitin Kabra from Jalna, Sterlite Limited's Brijesh Kumar Rai and Ramgondappa Patil, Hyosung India’s Jae Seok Ahn from Aurangabad.

The Chief Engineer (Aurangabad Zone) Dr. Murhari Kele, superintending engineer Utkrant Dhaygude, executive engineer Satish Khakse, and deputy chief industrial relations officer Vishwas Patil were present on the occasion.