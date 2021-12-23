MSEDCL faces 12 MW power shortage due to defunct Hydro Power Plant!

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The Hydro Power plant (at Jayakwadi Dam), which is in the custodian of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), is lying defunct for the past one year under the aegis of repairing it. There is adequate stock of water available in the dam, but the MSETCL is forced to keep the operations shut as the minor spare parts of the 4-decades ago, Japanese machinery had got damaged. Meanwhile, it is unpredictable when the operation of the power plant will re-start.

It is learnt that the turbine support bearing, existing in the depth of 100-feet, got defunct around December 2019. Later on, its runner also got defunct. Presently, the work to remove the runner is underway. We would be able to assess the damage only after removing the runner, said the deputy executive engineer Umesh Soni. He, however, avoided saying the time period for the completion of the task.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is falling short of 12-megawatt power daily for the last year. The project is generating electricity since 1984-85. Till one year ago, the plant was functioning from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm daily. The water of 1.1 cubic meters was being used for generating electricity. However, poor maintenance and planning of the plant pushed it into pathetic condition.

The main feature of the power plant was that it is the first of its kind Hydro Power Plant in India having Japan's reversible turbine. The turbine helps utilise dam water to generate power during the daytime. The same turbine is used as a pump during the night hours. The turbine helps to bring back the water from the river to the Nathsagar dam (after the process).

The social worker Vishnu Dhawale and Paithan's tehsildar has informed MSETCL in writing. They drew attention towards the damage to the canal's wall and peaching due to the release of water from the dam. Without repairing them the power plant could not be started, they stated.