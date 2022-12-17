MSEDCL getting huge response for online bill payments

1.11 crore consumers in the State pay their bill online

Aurangabad: Everyone is now connected to the internet through their smart phones and computers and using it to do online transactions. Now instead of queuing up in front of the counter to pay the electricity bill, citizens have now turned towards paying the electricity bill online in seconds.

In Aurangabad circle, 4.14 lakh customers have paid Rs 91.38 crore light bill. Meanwhile, 1.11 crore household, industrial and commercial category customers of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in the State have paid their bill online in the month of November. A total amount of Rs 2,230 crores has been paid towards the electricity bill.

Every customer gets a discount of 0.25 percent on online payment, so the trend of paying electricity bills online is increasing. Electricity consumers can pay their electricity bills with the help of a computer or mobile app. This saves time and effort. Customers can view current or outstanding payments on MSEDCL’s mobile app or website. Also there is a facility to pay electricity bills through debit card, credit card or net banking. In the month of November, 1.90 lakh consumers of Aurangabad city circle have paid their electricity bills of Rs 50.44 crore, 1.71 lakh consumers of Aurangabad rural circle have paid Rs 30.51 crore and 52,752 consumers of Jalna circle have paid electricity bills of Rs 10.43 crore online.

Pay bill at any time and anywhere

MSEDCL mobile application is in Marathi and English languages and the service is available 24 hours a day. So an electricity consumer can pay his electricity bill anytime and anywhere. MSEDCL has appealed to the maximum number of customers to take advantage of this facility, said Premsingh Rajput, executive engineer, Division-1.