MSEDCL introduces toll-free numbers to redress grievances

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched a new toll-free number for its 2.80 crore consumers to register complaints relating to the power supply.

According to the press release, the consumers can dial the new number 1800-212-3435, apart from the previous functioning numbers 1800-233-3435 and 1912 to register their grievances relating to technical failure of electricity supply, emergency, power tariff, meter readings; payment of bills; or commercial complaints like new electricity connection; electricity theft; change of name; replacement of defective electricity meter etc.

Missed Call Service for Interrupted Power Supply

The power entity, MSEDCL, has also provided Missed Call Service to settle complaints relating to an interrupted power supply. The consumers can register their complaint by giving a missed call on the number 022-50897100 from the registered mobile number. MSEDCL has advised the consumers to register their mobile numbers through MSEDCL mobile app or by calling the above toll-free number by mentioning their consumer number, stated the release.