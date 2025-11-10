MSEDCL simplifies electricity bill name change - Online approvals now in just 3 to 7 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Changing the name on electricity bills has become much faster and easier. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has introduced an automated online approval system that allows consumers to update their name on the bill within three to seven days, replacing the earlier month-long process.

Consumers can now apply through the MSEDCL mobile app or the official website www.mahadiscom.in. The process involves logging in, uploading necessary documents, and paying the processing fee online. Once the documents are verified and payment is confirmed, the new name is automatically updated. Under the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) standards, such applications earlier took up to a month for manual verification. With this automation, the system now provides near-instant approvals. Customers will receive SMS updates at every stage from verification to completion. If documents are incomplete or contain errors, the applicant is notified immediately through a text alert. A name change is required whenever the ownership of a property changes due to sale, inheritance, or legal transfer. MSEDCL has already seen success with its online load-increase system, which provides automatic approvals for low-tension (LT) consumers up to 157 kW. In the past month alone, over 4,000 consumers, including 2,460 industrial users, have increased their connected load by a total of 22,000 kilowatts all through the online platform. The new initiative aims to make consumer services faster, paperless, and more transparent across Maharashtra.