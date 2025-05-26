MSEDCL upgrades transformers capacity for qualitative and quantitative power supply to consumers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To fulfil the demand of uninterrupted and quality power supply and reduce the stress on the distribution system caused due to the increasing consumption of electricity in the city and surrounding areas, MSEDCL, under its Mission Transformer, has increased the transformer capacity by 25 MVA in Shivajinagar, Satara and Roshan Gate residential areas as well as Waluj MIDC in just 15 days. The upgradation will provide better quality power supply to 25,000 residential consumers and 1,500 industrial consumers.

Under the leadership of the then MSEDCL Director (Operations), Arvind Bhadikar and in-charge Joint Managing Director Dhananjay Aundhekar, Chief Engineer (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone) Pawankumar Kachhot, Superintendent Engineers Manish Thackeray, Bina Sawant and Mahesh Pawar, Executive Engineers Prasad Mahatole, Avinash Chandekar, then Executive Engineer Mahesh Patil, along with engineers and employees, achieved this feat.

Waluj Substation (33 KV) - 55 MVA

Earlier, the E Sector Substation in Waluj MIDC was supplying electricity to about 752 industries through its two transformers of 10 MVA capacity and one of 5 MVA. Besides, the M Sector Substation was supplying power to about 631 industries through one transformer of 10 MVA and two of 5 MVA. Now, the combined capacity of E and M substations has become 30 and 25 MVA respectively.

Shivajinagar Substation (33 KV) - 15 MVA

Earlier, there were two transformers of 5 MVA capacity each in the substation supplying power to about 14,000 consumers.

Now, one 5 MVA capacity transformer has been replaced by 10 MVA giving relief to additional 7,000 consumers. Now, the combined capacity of both the transformers is 15 MVA.

Satara Substation (33 KV) - 20 MVA

Earlier, Satara substation was supplying power to 28,000 consumers in Satara and Deolai areas through two transformers of 10 and 5 MVA capacity each. Of which, capacity of 5 MVA transformer was increased to 10 MVA. Now the combined capacity of power transformers is 20 MVA.

Roshan Gate Substation (33 KV) - 20 KVA

Earlier, the substation was supplying power to 11,000 consumers through two power transformers of 10 and 5 MVA capacity. Hence the capacity of 5 MVA was increased to 10 MVA providing relief to additional 6,000 consumers. Now the combined capacity of the transformers in the substation is 20 MVA.