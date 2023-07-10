MSRDC rose from slumber to curb accidents

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After a series of accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway and around 100 people losing their lives, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has rose from a deep slumber now. MSRDC has taken stern measures to curb the accidents on the Samruddhi e-way.

With the aim to reduce accidents on Samruddhi, MSRDC has implemented several measures. Most important is the implementation of the tender process for establishing the wayside amenities. MSRDC invited tenders on July 11 and July 18 was the last day of submitting the tenders.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Samruddhi e-way, three districts including Buldhana, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are included. Way-side amenities will be established at three places at Mandwa in Buldhana district, Kadwanchi in Jalna district and Dhawala in Vaijapur tehsil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Way-side amenities

It was expected that all the facilities will be provided before the inauguration of the Samruddhi expressway, but in the haste to inaugurate the phase between Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the way-side amenities were not established. As the drivers could not take a rest while driving on the e-way, the series of accidents continued since the inauguration. A total of 18 way-side amenities have been proposed on the e-way from Nagpur to Mumbai, of which, three are proposed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one more is likely to be increased probably at the Khuldabad area soon. The contractor will have to invest at least Rs 50 crore for developing an amenity. It will include resting rooms for drivers, hotels, restaurants, food malls, parking areas, public toilets, drinking water and other facilities.

Colourful flags erected

The main cause of accidents reported is the road-hypnotism, in which the driver goes to sleep automatically. Hence, to keep the driver alert, colourful flags are being erected along the road. Three flats of different colours are erected in one place. Such flags will be seen at specific distances.

Glittering strips on sidewall

Glittering strips are put on the sidewall so that they will glitter during the night and the drivers will be alert while driving.

Rumbling strips on road

Rumbling strips have also been installed on the road at special distances so that the vehicle when passed on it will be shaken and the driver due to the hindrance of the rumbling strips will remain alert.

Awareness through posters and hoardings

MSRDC is erecting posters and hoarding highlighting the importance of safety while travelling. Boards containing slogans and one-liners have been erected at various places to create awareness among the drivers on Samruddhi.

Steps taken to curb accidents and awareness

The major reasons for accidents found so far are the unfit vehicles, road hypnotism, road indiscipline, sleepiness, worn tyres, and lost of control of vehicles due to overspeeding. Considering all these factors, MSRDC is taking steps with the help of other government departments and NGOs to redyce accidents. Helpline numbers have been highlighted so that accidents victims can get immediate assistance.

- Ramdas Khalse, Superintending engineer, MSRDC

Helpline Numbers in case of accident

8181818155 (Mobile)

18002332233 (Home)