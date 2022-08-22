MSRTC bus reduces to ashes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus going from Nashik to Hingoli caught fire at Dhoregaon on Aurangabad - Nagar Highway in Gangapur tehsil at around 1 am on Monday.

The bus was reduced to ashes but fortunately, the presence of mind shown by the bus driver saved the lives of 25 passengers on the bus.

A bus from Nashik depot (MH 14 BT 3805) was going to Hingoli with 25 passengers. The running bus suddenly caught fire at Pendapur Phata near Dhoregaon. The driver Rameshwar Lokhande immediately spotted the danger, gained control over the bus, and stopped the bus along the road. He woke up the sleeping passengers and got them out of the bus. These passengers included 12 senior citizens, but fortunately no one sustained any injuries. Later, the bus was reduced to ashes within a few minutes. The passengers were later brought to Aurangabad in the Pune - Malkapur bus.