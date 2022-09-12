MSRTC buses route changed for CM’s visit

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Despite the directives of the chief minister Eknath Shinde not to stop the road traffic for his convoy, the route of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) going from Aurangabad to Paithan was changed for his visit to Paithan. The buses were sent via Pachod, due to which the bus passengers on the Aurangabad - Paithan Road had to face severe inconvenience. However, the MSRTC officers claimed that no inconvenience was caused to anyone.

CM Shinde, a few days back directed the police not to hamper the road traffic due to his convoy. On Monday, he was on a visit to Aurangabad and Paithan. During his visit, 12 trips of buses on Paithan road were diverted to Pachod between 11.30 am and 4 pm.

The bus passengers from Nakshatrawadi, Kanchanwadi, Bidkin, Dhorkin, Dhangaon, Isarwadi, Pimpalwadi, and other villages faced severe inconvenience. Many had to opt for private transportation.

MSRTC divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, the Paithan depot chief made the changes in the traffic due to the directives of the local police, but the passengers' transportation was not impacted, he said.