MSRTC plies 43 buses from Cidco, Central Bus Stands

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated 43 buses on different routes including Pune, Nashik and Jalna from Cidco and Central Bus Stands on Saturday.

As reported earlier, the MSRTC staff has been agitating for more than a month demanding a merger of the corporation in the government.

The administration at Cidco and Central Bus Stands with help of some drivers and conductors ran 43 buses on Saturday.

The buses made 154 rounds and transported over 3,000 passengers. Of them, 17 Shiv Shahi buses operated on Aurangabad-Pune route, two general buses on Kannad route followed by three general buses on Sillod route, two buses on Phulambri and nine on Jalna route.

The MSRTC Aurangabad divisional administration started issuing a notice of suspension on Wednesday. The notice was served on three employees on the first day while 12 employees received it on Thursday. The notice was issued to one staffer on Friday while five more got the notice on Saturday. With this, a total of 21 employees received notice. A Shiv Shahi bus dashed against a divider on Pune-Aurangabad route on Saturday. A driver with a bus full of people roamed for two and half hours in Pune as he was not acquainted with the route.