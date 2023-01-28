MUHS declares BDS result next day of exams

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) declared the result of Bachelor of Denal Surgery (BDS)- II, III and IV years on Friday evening.

Vice-chancellor LT Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar said that the university is using modern technology in its function and because of this, the result of the BDS course was announced only the next day of the examination.

She said that the on-screening evaluation of 14,000 answer books of BDS second, third and four years of winter session 20222 was done on an experimental basis to expedite the process of preparing the result instantly. The Digital Evaluation Centre was set up for the online assessment. There are 29 dental colleges across the State, affiliated to the health university.

VC LT Gen (retd) Kanitkar said that MUHS determined to use an on-screening evaluation for the coming summer session.

The students access the result from offical website of MUHS. “This was the fastest way to declare the result in the university’s history,” she added. Controller of examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu, deputy registrar Mahendra Kothawade, assistant registrar Pramod Patil, desk officers Vijay Jondhale and Deepal Sangle, employees Chanda Bhise and Suresh Pawar took efforts at on-screeing evaluation of answer books.