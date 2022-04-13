MUHS launches summer internship scheme for 1st to 3rd yr students

Aurangabad, April 13:

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) launched the summer internship-2022 scheme for the first, second and third-year students of the affiliated health sciences colleges.

The last date for online submission of the application form for the summer internship scheme is April 19 from the official website of the University. Until 19 April 2022. Health university's Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar took the decision of the internship scheme so that students can complete the internship during the summer vacations.

The MUHS has provided an opportunity for the students of the colleges to develop theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the students in research, scientific experiments along with academic studies. The objective of the scheme is to help students to establish real-life experience and professional relationships in a reputed institute.

Under the scheme, students will get information and education through electronic medical records, population and health problems in rural areas, awareness about blood donation in the community, blood banks, use of nanotechnology in the health sector, counselling on genetic diseases etc. The selected candidates will also get a stipend.

The duration of the scheme will be around two to four weeks. Students who complete the summer internship will be awarded an online certificate by the University. The university has appealed to the deans, principals and college heads of the colleges to display the information about the summer internship scheme.