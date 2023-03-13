MUHS to hold elections of authorities & bodies on Mar 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) will conduct elections for its various authorities and bodies including the Senate, Academic Council and Board of Studies on March 17.

A total of six professors, one each from Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik revenue divisions of the State will be elected for Senate.

Also, the election for one teacher from each faculty-medical, dental, Ayurved, Unani, Homoeopathy and equal streams will be held. One principal and one dean from each of the faculties will be elected for Academic Council.

Election Returning officer and registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that members of the Board of Studies of 18 different courses, including undergraduate and postgraduate, would be elected through medical, dental, Ayurved, Unani, Homoeopathy, Nursing, Physiotherapy and occupational therapy. For details, one may contact the university portal.