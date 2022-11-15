Mukundnagar-Rajnagar residents agitate for basic amenities

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The residents of Mukundnagar-Rajnagar areas, which have been developed across the tracks near Mukundwadi Railway Station, take out a morcha, to press their demands, at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters, on Tuesday morning. They also observed thiyya andolan (sitting agitation) at the main entrance of the headquarters for more than two hours. The whole Town Hall reverberated with the echoes of their slogans.

The delegation of Nagari Kruti Samiti (NKS) submitted the memorandum of their demands to the AMC administration and threatened of restoring the agitation if their grievances are not resolved on priority.

The morcha started from Aam Khas Maidan and culminated at AMC headquarters. The above slums are densely populated and sans basic amenities. The residents alleged that their localities fall under Gunthewari Areas, but the AMC has not provided any basic amenities to them, so far. Every year during every season they had to face inconvenience. During the monsoon, they had to risk their lives by riding or walking through slippery muddy routes due to the absence of properly constructed roads. There are no streetlights, drainage, or water supply facilities. Many accidents had taken place near the tracks and many of the residents had even lost their lives. One pedestrian woman had been washed away in the nullah during the downpour. They could not hire any vehicle to arrange the funeral procession due to the absence of roads. Above all, they do not get home delivery of gas cylinders also due to no roads.

The agitation was participated by women and other male residents in large numbers. The delegation submitted their memorandum of demands to the additional commissioner B B Nemane in the afternoon.

Main demands

The main demands of agitators include the concretisation of the road from Railway Gate No. 56 to Balapur Phata; the construction of a four-lane road from Jhenda Chowk to Railway Gate No.56 and also building an underpass on it; laying drainage pipelines; construction of the road on the southern side of land near tracks; provide water supply; set up one police chowky to control the growing crime ratio (theft and other illegal activities in their areas), fix streetlights; construction of crematorium in their area; cancellation of tax levied upon them wrongly etc.