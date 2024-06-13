Mukundwadi Railway Station freed from encroachments of vendors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 15 handcarts obstructing the road at Jay Bhavaninagar, near Mukundwadi Railway Station. Local residents had repeatedly complained to the municipal commissioner about the obstruction caused by vegetable vendors' encroachments on this road. Acting on these complaints, the action was taken today. During the operation, four handcarts, and steel counters were seized while removing encroachments from 15 vendors.

Due to these vegetable vendors, there were frequent minor and major accidents in this area, and significant traffic congestion occurred on the way to the railway station. This caused inconvenience to many people trying to catch their trains. These vendors had been repeatedly warned. Besides, the additional commissioner (traffic) has warned that action will be taken against vehicle owners who park illegally on this road.

During the operation, ten sheds measuring 15x3 feet and five sheds measuring 10x10 feet were removed, and all encroachments on the road were cleared. The operation was carried out under the orders of administrator G Sreekanth, with the guidance of additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, and led by deputy commissioner (encroachments) Savita Sonawane and the team of designated officer Arjun Giram.