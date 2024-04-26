Multi-crore land scam unveiled: BJP office bearer and liquor businessman among accused

Duped bank for Rs 9 crore by creating false land documents for land in Sillekhana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal (39, Nutan Colony), a prominent BJP office bearer, district bank director, and liquor businessman, along with his wife and brother, has been arrested for allegedly creating false land documents and orchestrating a loan scam worth Rs 9 crores. The accused individuals, along with the bank's CEO and seven others, have been booked under various charges following a complaint filed at the Vedantanagar police station.

The scam revolves around a 2395.94 sq m piece of land situated on Sillekhana Samarthnagar road. The land, originally owned by Sheikh Parvez Ahmed, father of Sheikh Fujeel Ahmed, had been the subject of Jaiswal's interest for several years. Failing to acquire the land legitimately, Jaiswal resorted to forging documents in collaboration with officials from the registry office.

According to the complaint lodged by Rajendra Jadhav, an official from Malkapur Urban Cooperative Bank, Jaiswal defaulted on installments amounting to Rs 9 crores. In response, a seizure notice was issued for the aforementioned land. However, the Ahmed family, who claimed to be the rightful owners, submitted documents proving their ownership, thereby exposing the fraudulent purchase document created by Jaiswal. The bank, upon verification with the registrar, confirmed the document's falsity.

Following the complaint by Jadhav, API Syed Mohsin apprehended Jaiswal and his elder brother Ambarish on Friday night.

Furnished fake documents for business

Jaiswal had applied for a loan of Rs 12 crores from Malkapur Bank in 2018 to purchase a foreign liquor manufacturing company in Pune. The loan application included various supporting documents such as the company's license, location details, and a copy of the machine purchase agreement. Jaiswal's wife, Shweta, and brother, Ambarish, acted as guarantors for the loan. Surprisingly, the purchase deed for the land in question was prepared by Jaiswal on December 31, 2018, and the bank's CEO sanctioned and disbursed the loan amount on the same day. The registration of Jaiswal's leave and license application was also recorded by the deputy-registrar office on that date.

Six wine shops in the district

Jaiswal, who owns approximately six wine shops in the district and holds a position in the BJP Yuva Morcha, has been rumored to be interested in the Sillod assembly. However, following the possibility of legal action, Jaiswal hurriedly traveled to Mumbai to claim the land in court. Upon his return, both Jaiswal brothers were arrested by the police. Sources indicate that there may be two similar scams involving amounts ranging from Rs 8 to 10 crores within the bank. Investigations are ongoing, and there is a high probability that this crime will expose a multimillion-rupee scam involving a prominent credit society in the city. The court has remanded the accused individuals to police custody for five days.