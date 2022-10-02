Aurangabad:

Public leader Gopinath Munde's idea of unity needs to be kept alive, said the dignitaries at the Vanjari Samaj Vicharmanthan Mela held at Vanjari Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

The gathering organised by the Sant Bhagwan Baba Vivek Vicharmanch discussed various social issues including educational, spiritual, industrial, cultural, administrative and political progress of Vanjari community. Former MLA Dr Narayan Munde presided over.

The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the society working in all fields. Speaking on the occasion, Navnath Maharaj Andhale said, Sant Bhagwan Baba has given the mantra of education to the society. Dr Ashok Bangar gave many examples of Munde's work for the society along with his thoughts. Entrepreneur Raosaheb Ghuge guided about the need to increase entrepreneurship among the youths of the society and what are the opportunities available for it. Dr Rohidas Munde expressed the need for political leaders to follow up so that students from the community get scholarships for foreign education. Praveen Ghuge expressed that we should not forget Munde's struggle.Retired police officer K Chate, former divisional commissioner Bhaskar Munde, Bhai Dnyanoba Munde, Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale and others were present.