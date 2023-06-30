Municipal commissioner interacts with school children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal administrator G Sreekanth visited the CBSE school at N-11, which was started this year, on Friday. He interacted with the students. Then later visited the zonal office and interacted with the officials and inspected the road from Sharad Hotel at N11 Hudco to Balasaheb Thackeray garden to Sai ground to Jijau Chowk. Former corporator Kishore Nagare, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, ward officer Giri and others were present. A gate of Balasaheb Thackeray garden from the Jain temple was kept closed for the last several months on the occasion of an event. There is a demand for its reinstatement.