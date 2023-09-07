Municipal corporation implements stringent fines for offenders

Bid to maintain cleanliness in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal administration has introduced a penalty system to deter various forms of littering and unhygienic activities in the city. Under this initiative, individuals caught littering or urinating on the streets will be fined Rs 1,000 on the spot. Those who spit in public places will face a fine of Rs 500.

In cases involving the dumping of medical hazardous waste, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. Repeated dumping of medical waste in regular garbage containers will result in the sealing of the concerned establishment.

Furthermore, individuals found dumping construction waste material on the road will face a fine of Rs 2,000 per day. If construction waste materials are left unattended for more than three days, they will be subject to fines and confiscation.

Register grievance within seven days:

The municipal administration has urged citizens to promptly report any grievances to the municipal corporation within seven days to ensure the effective enforcement of these penalties.

The penalty amounts have been revised as follows:

-Urinating or throwing garbage on the road: Rs 1,000

-Hotels and shops found disposing of garbage or filth on the road: Rs 2,000

-Waste generators caught dumping waste on the street: Rs 20,000

-Spitting in public: Rs 500

-Open defecation: Rs 2,000

-Failure to segregate waste: Rs 500

-Hotels, institutions, and shops failing to segregate waste: Rs 2,000

-Large waste-generating institutions and housing societies not segregating waste: Rs 10,000